A handful of attendees at the Lamar County Democratic Convention met for a little more than 40 minutes Saturday afternoon at the Lamar County Courthouse in preparation for the state convention scheduled July 14-16 in Dallas.
The group named delegates to the state convention, adopted party rules as written, asked for but received no resolutions, discussed ways to increase local party participation and issued a statement of support for the Ukrainian people in the defense of their homeland.
Secretary/Treasurer Martha Howison opened the meeting in the absence of county chairman Gary O’Connor before being elected convention chairman by acclamation. The group named Ruth Ann Alsobrook convention secretary, also by acclamation.
State delegates credentialed include Howison, O’Connor and Alsobrook in addition to Nancy Brannon, county parliamentarian, Linny de la Pena, Kathy Dyer, Robert Dyer and Bob Bush. The county is allowed 11 delegates and 11 alternates to the state convention. Others interested in becoming delegates should contact O’Connor at gocconor1983@yahoo.com.
“There is the restriction that you cannot have voted in the Republican primary,” parliamentarian Brannon said, adding that Democrats are an inclusive party and provisions will be made for most anyone who wants to attend the state convention.
“The rules of the Texas Democratic Party are there to ensure inclusion, not exclusion,” long-time party advocate Brannon said. “They’re there to make sure that the group in power doesn’t keep another group from participating.”
When discussion turned to participation at local Democratic functions, the group floated several ideas to include contact with those who have attended functions in the past as well as those who voted in the most recent primary election.
Howison expressed optimism that attendance would improve as people are not as afraid to be in public as they have for the past couple of years because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Before Covid hit us hard and we were coming up on a presidential election and Trump really got us stirred up, we were having meetings that were much bigger than we have had in the past year- and- a- half,” Howison said. “I really think that we’ll get back to those numbers again soon.”
Before the meeting ended, discussion turned to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the group issued the following statement.
“The Lamar County Democratic Party Convention issues a statement of support for the Ukrainian people and for all of the other countries that are in danger of being overwhelmed and overrun by Vladimir Putin.”
