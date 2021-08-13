Ronald Dean Parks, 62, of Blossom, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled memorial services for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Novice Baptist Church, with Dr. Duane Falk officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Ronald, the son of Sam Parks and Bettye Anne Livingston Parks, was born on April 30, 1959, in Paris.
He graduated from Prairiland High School in 1977 and trained in Air Conditioning/Refrigeration at Paris Junior College. Ronald then became a truck owner/operator and began hauling rock. Later he worked for Pepsi Cola where he received several awards for salesman of the month.
Wanting to go back into trucking, he bought another truck and began hauling freight. When President George H. W. Bush left the White House, Ronald was the only owner/operator chosen to move the president’s personal effects to his library in College Station, Texas. He continued trucking until his retirement in 2018.
Ronald was a people person, very outgoing and never met a stranger. He was a member of the Novice Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister-in-law, Sandy McClour; and his Godson, Justin Sinesh.
Survivors include his wife, Judy, whom he married on March 17, 1984; one son, Michael Parks and wife, Toni; one grandson, William Parks; his twin brother, Donald Parks and wife, Jeannie; a brother, Sam Parks Jr. and wife, Carol; a sister, Nancy Jones and husband, Larry; a sister-in-law, Beth McGill; brothers-in-law, Barry McClour and Bill McGill and wife, Mary Jo; nieces and nephews, Christopher Parks, Candice Parks, Corey Parks, Kasey Jones Rosales, Jonathan Jones, Jeffery Jones, Drew McGill and wife, Kimberly, Mark McGill, Matt McGill and Jill Baird and husband, Jonathan; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Chloe Baird, Jaxon Baird, Kaidance Parks, Tatum Parks and Clayton Parks; along with a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
