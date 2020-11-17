NOV. 15 to NOV. 17
Paris Police Department
Gerald Russell Bridgers, 34: Possession of a controlled substance, assault causes bodily injury, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Devonta Quashaun Brown, 26: Possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Rodrekus Kentrell Ceasar, 29: Resisting arrest; manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance (x2), unlicensed carrying of a weapon (x2), assault causes bodily injury, theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stacey Lee Greene, 21: Unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of marijuana; theft of property.
Aaron Javon McGee, 27: Public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Pasquale Cirillo Rivard, 53: Violation of bond/protective order (x2).
Donnie Teafatiller, 27: Theft under $100 and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Randyael Dontrell Tyson, 30: Assault causes bodily injury.
Brenda Lynn Vega, 34: Possession of a dangerous drug, driving while license invalid and expired motor vehicle registration.
Tamara Tmane Hardy, 37: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, and possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Jiamon Daquann Bailey, 21: Motion to adjudicate guilt - possession of marijuana less the 2 ounces.
Jerry Lynn Lowrey, 42: Criminal tresspass.
Ronald James Davis, 30: Bond surrender for possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram; forgery of a government/national/money/security; and bond surrender for forgery of a government/national/money/security.
Timothy William Wilhite, 22: District court commit for possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1A, less than 20 arbitrary units, analogue.
April Nichole Flowers, 46: Bench warrant for possession of a controlled substance, penatly group 1, less than 1 gram.
