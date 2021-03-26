Betty Jo Curry, 74, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at her home.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 28 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Helen Rayburn officiating. Private burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Curry, the daughter of Lenore “Buck” Jones and Roberta Moore Jones, was born on Jan. 17, 1947, in Lamar County.
For a number of years she worked with Jordan Home Health as an aide.
Betty was a faithful member of Life Tabernacle Church.
Her parents; her husband, Bill Curry; and a brother, Thomas Earl Jones, preceded her in death.
Survivors include two sons, Tony Perry and wife, Annette, of Paris and Stacey Noah and wife, Jamie, of Sumner; grandchildren, Todd Perry and fiancé, Megan, Katie Noah, Patrick Noah and Paigelin Noah; several great-grandchildren, including two special great-grandsons, Karson Perry and Blake Perry; one brother, Bobby Jones; and one sister, Becky Anderson; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.