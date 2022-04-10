On April 7, 2022, Georgia Faye Weddle was reunited with her Momma and Daddy in an embrace she so eagerly longed for during her final days here on earth.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 10 at Knights of Honor Cemetery in Blossom with Bro. Michael Wood officiating.
Georgia was born on Jan. 11, 1940 to Edgar and Evy Lee Raper, but we all knew them as Honey and Nanny. Honey never met a tractor he couldn’t fix, and Nanny was the go-to lady for Stanley Cleaning Products, a legacy Georgia carried on after Nanny’s passing.
She was preceded in death by both her parents; and her brother, Lawrence Ray Raper.
On May 14, 1960, two years after graduating from Paris High School, Georgia married a handsome young man from Blossom named Billy Mack Weddle. Over the next 61 years, they blazed a trail full of amazing stories. They were committed, to each other, to their family and to taking life head on together. The names “Bill and Georgia” go together in our minds like a hand in a glove.
Georgia co-owned Discount Fabric with her mother for almost 20 years. In addition to being a successful business owner, she had a heart for service. She spent much of her time at the hospital with the Women’s Auxiliary, involved with The United Way of Lamar County, at Blossom Elementary School, or with the Red River Valley Antique Tractor Club.
Georgia also had a heart for making things grow. She participated in the Home Gardener’s Garden Club and the Paris Council of Garden Clubs.
Unarguably, however, the greatest growth could be seen from her investment in the lives of young women through the Girl Scouts, which was her passion. Georgia began Girl Scouts as a young girl, then was a leader for her daughters’ and granddaughter’s troops. She also served as the council cookie chair, day camp director and was the Executive Director of the Girl Scout Council. Georgia was the first woman elected President of the Red River Valley Girl Scout Council and served as such for eight years. She was honored with the “Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas Lifetime Achievement Award” for her accomplishments. Her Girl Scout legacy has carried through generations, and she’s known as “Mrs. Georgia” throughout the Girl Scout community even today.
Georgia’s greatest joy was her family. When she was needed, Aunt Georgia was there in a minute. Whenever the grandkids were involved, Grammie wasn’t about to miss it. Whether it was chicken and rice at her house on Easter or fireworks on the 4th of July, she loved having us all around. She was a constant support for all of us. She took care of all of us. It would be an understatement to say our loss is great. We will miss her terribly.
Georgia is survived by her husband, Billy Mack; two daughters, Tracie Landford and husband, Fred and Kelly Reves and husband, Ricky; grandchildren, Kameron Reves and fiancé, Deven Melancon and Aaron Langford, Trista Hill and husband, Caleb, Gennifer Morrow and husband, Greg and Kimberly Langford; great-grandchildren, Logan Morrow, Katie Morrow, Joshua Hill and Levi Hill.
Pallbearers include Sean Huffman, Dylan Huffman, Caleb Hill, Brad Weddle, Brad Munn and Jon Weddle.
The family would like to thank Heart to Heart Hospice for their compassionate care at the end of Georgia’s journey, with a very special thank you to Jamie and Sheena.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
