Ms. Velma M. Nickerson, 92 years old, of Boxelder, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Jan. 18, 2021 at Clarksville Nursing Center in Clarksville, Texas.
A private funeral service was on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at 12 noon at Citizens Funeral Home Chapel, 500 E. Church Street, Clarksville, TX. Interment was at Shawnee Cemetery in Boxelder, Texas. Viewing was on Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the chapel.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
