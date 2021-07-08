JULY 6 to JULY 8
FD Assist EMS
July 6
9:18 to 9:40 a.m., 2801 Stillhouse Road.
12:44 to 12:59 p.m., 2300 13th St. SW.
8:14 to 9:18 p.m., 2220 Briarwood Drive.
July 7
7:54 to 8:12 a.m., 210 Stone Ave.
10:03 to 10:20 a.m., 1350 26th St. NE.
11:06 to 11:34 a.m., 545 21st St. NE.
12:27 to 12:39 p.m., 505 Clarksville St.
4:59 to 5:06 p.m., 1605 E. Houston St.
8:59 to 9:02 p.m., 2625 49th St. SE.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
July 7
7:27 to 7:38 p.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.
7:33 to 7:37 p.m., 1210 17th St. NE.
First Responder-Paris
July 6
10:40 to 11:15 a.m., 2675 41St. St. SE.
7:11 to 7:26 p.m., 1340 N. Main St.
8:04 to 8:17 p.m., 3560 NE Loop 286.
10:04 to 10:08 p.m., 650 13th St. SE.
11:51 p.m., to 12:16 a.m., 3404 Clarksville St.
July 7
7:59 to 8:19 a.m., 2225 E. Cherry St.
11:17 to 11:29 p.m., 2183 E. Cherry St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
July 6
5:38 to 6:05 p.m., 3100 NE Loop 286.
9:33 to 9:59 p.m., 3800 Lamar Ave.
July 7
2:55 to 3:04 p.m., 2525 NE Loop 286.
Public Service
July 6
9:35 to 9:29 a.m., 1695 Mansfield Road, Lamar County.
1:32 to 1:51 p.m., 4262 Castlegate Drive.
4:31 to 4:53 p.m., 729 10th St. SE.
5:16 to 5:36 p.m., 2449 Simpson St.
July 7
7:57 to 8:10 p.m., 550 21st St. NE.
July 8
12:56 to 1:09 a.m., 1325 26th St. NE.
