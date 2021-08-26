A Lamar County jury on Tuesday handed a maximum 20-year sentence for injury to a child to a man with a criminal history for sexual child abuse, according to information shared by Assistant District Attorney Ben Kaminar.
The 10-man, two-woman jury found Justin Ryan Myers, 29, of Paris, guilty of the state jail felony after a two-day trial before 6th District Judge Wes Tidwell. Myers must serve a minimum of five years before being eligible for parole. Indicted in February 2018, he remained free on a $25,000 bond until found guilty.
The jury heard evidence beginning Monday from multiple witnesses, including Myers’ two victims, Kaminar said. Child Protective Services and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case in 2018 after reports came in from two local elementary schools. A former school nurse and physical education testified, and the jury also viewed photographs of the children.
“The jury heard a lot of evidence in this case, and some of it wasn’t easy to listen to or see,” said Assistant District Attorney Kelsey Doty, who along with Assistant District Attorney Nick Stallings, prosecuted the case. “I am thankful that they took their job seriously and held Mr. Myers accountable for his actions.”
Myers was represented by defense attorney Dan Mehan.
During the punishment phase of the trial, the jury heard evidence regarding his criminal history, including convictions for family violence assault and sexual assault of a child.
Lt. James Shanahan of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office testified about the defendant’s sex offender registration and status as a “high-risk offender.” A number of the defendant’s friends and family testified on his behalf.
“We had some brave witnesses who came in and faced their abuser,” Stallings said. “The defendant is a high risk to the community, and the jury made it clear they are tired of him preying on vulnerable people. I commend them for their decision and their hard work.”
“Men Like Mr. Myers don’t need to be allowed around women and children,” District Attorney Gary Young said. “Thankfully, 20 years in prison will correct that issue.”
