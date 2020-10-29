Michael Wayne Allen Parrish, 26, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Austin.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Pathway International Church of God, with the Rev. Samuel Evers officiating. Burial will follow in Chicota Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the funeral home.
Michael was born on Sept. 20, 1994, in Greenville, Texas.
He attended T. G. Givens, Justiss Elementary and graduated from Paris High School.
Michael was preceded in death by a brother, Justin Parrish; a sister, Briteny Souder; and his grandfather, William Parrish.
Survivors include his mother, Hazel Griffith and husband, Andrew; one daughter, Abigail Brzovskis; and five brothers, Austin Souder, Christopher Brown, Jordan Griffith, Devin Griffith and Brayden Griffith, all of Odessa; a step-father, whom he thought of as a father, James Souder and wife, Teresa, of Mississippi; grandmothers, Brenda Molway, of Bogata and Patricia Moore, of Arlington; a great-grandmother, Mary Pruitt, of Paris; along with many extended family members, including aunts and uncles, Casey Jones and wife, Macie, of Stephenville and Andrea Beavers and husband, Floyd, of Paris.
Casket bearers will be Austin Souder, Christopher Brown, Jordan Griffith, Devin Griffith and Casey Jones.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
