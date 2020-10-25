Do you have kids? Was your child more than 8 pounds at birth? Did you have an episiotomy? Have you gone through menopause? Are you wondering what these things have in common? The answer is pelvic organ prolapse.
The Women’s Health Initiative suggested that 41% of females between the ages of 50 and 79 have some degree of prolapse. Approximately 20% of women will have surgery to repair a prolapse in their lifetime, and 30% of those surgeries will require a revision surgery due to a recurrent prolapse. Wanna beat the odds? Keep reading to set yourself up for success.
Picture this: A boat floating in the water secured by ropes to the dock.
The boat represents the female organs.
The rope represents the ligaments and tissues that help suspend your organs inside your body.
The dock represents your pelvic bones.
The water represents your pelvic floor.
A boat without the support of water doesn’t float. Likewise, the organs without support of the pelvic floor don’t stay suspended in the abdomen. If there is loss of pelvic floor support due to weakness, childbirth trauma, age, etc., then the ligaments (ropes) are left trying to hold up a boat that doesn’t have any support. Over time, the ropes will be overworked and begin loosening. This may result in the descent of your organs (the boat). This leads to what is referred to as pelvic organ prolapse.
Common symptoms of prolapse include heaviness/pressure after being on your feet, dribbling after urination and pain when intimate. Often by the time a woman seeks treatment for her symptoms, it’s a case of which came first: the chicken or the egg. Did the prolapsing organ stretch out the pelvic floor resulting in lost strength? Did the pelvic floor fail to provide support to the organs causing them to descend from theIr rightful place?
When you come into the clinic, we may never know which came first but when caught early, we can address risk factors and educate on behaviors that may contribute to the loss of support. Pelvic floor physical therapy is shown to help minimize the negative effects of symptomatic prolapse with women who are not ready to have surgery.
Research suggests that 33% of women who undergo surgical repair of prolapse require additional treatment for pelvic floor disorders. Emerging evidence supports the use of pelvic floor PT post-operatively to strengthen the structures around the surgical repair site. This is a similar concept to receiving physical therapy after a total knee replacement. The internal issue is fixed surgically, but in order to maximize benefits of surgery, the surrounding structures should be trained in strength, coordination and endurance.
If you’ve had prolapse surgery in the past or have been told you may need it in the future, consider scheduling an evaluation with me at the PT Clinic of Paris. During this evaluation, I will assess your posture, breathing techniques and your muscle strength externally. Then, if warranted, an internal evaluation will be performed to check the pelvic floor muscle tone, strength, endurance, ability to relax, and ability to Kegel as a reflex when you cough or sneeze. Based on the findings, you will leave day one with information, behavior tips and exercises that empower you to take charge of your health.
If you can commit one hour per week to a clinic visit and 10 minutes a day working at home, you have the time it takes. Make this the year you decide to prioritize your health and self confidence.
