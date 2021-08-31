An officer conducting a security check in the 3800 block of NE Loop 286 arrested Kimberly Lyles after she was seen in a suspected intoxicated state and inhaling the contents of a can containing a volatile substance. She was charged with public intoxication and inhalation/ingesting a volatile substance.
Police charge man with enhanced DWI
Officers arrested Joe Winton in the 1300 block of Clarksville Street after he was reportedly seen driving on two flat tires in the 800 block of Clarksville Street. Winton was believed to be in an intoxicated state. He was arrested and taken into custody. It was later found that Winton had a previous conviction for DWI. He was subsequently charged with DWI enhanced. He was booked without incident.
Police investigating counterfeit bills
Officers worked an incident in the 3500 block of Lamar Avenue where a suspect attempted to purchase goods using counterfeit bills. The employees spotted the bills and the suspect fled the scene. Investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 128 calls for service and made three arrests Monday.
