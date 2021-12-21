Stone Middle School seventh grade UIL winners are. front row, left to right, Blaine Ash, Pierce Keenum and Madi Soliz. In the back row, from left to right, are Emma McNeely, Colton Cregg, Neveah Chubbee, Adisyn Hedrick and Cole Carroll.
Stone Middle School eighth grade UIL winners are, dront row, left to right, Ava McMonigle, Will Trenchard, and Emmah Klinger. In the back row , from left to right, are Colston Fendley, Sofia Paissan, Dacin Nichols, Addi Cooper, Olivia Thomas and Sage Osburn. Not pictured are 8th graders Claire Sullivan and Coilon Gordon.
Stone Middle School sixth grade UIL wimmers are, front row, left to right, Kevin Charles, Kynlee Spencer, McKayla Healey, Madison Reed and Case Ramirez-Melton. In the back row from left to right are Allyson Miller, Kloie Allmon, Zoey Hevron, Londyn Odom, Akriti Basnet and Will Trenchard
Submitted Photo
submitted photo
Stone Middle School’s University Interscholastic League teams competed at the district middle school UIL competition in Texarkana earlier this month.
Sixth graders who placed were Kevin Charles, sixth in Listening Skills; Kynlee Spencer, second in Spelling; McKayla Healey, fifth in Modern Oratory; Madison Reed, sixth in Spelling; Case Ramirez-Melton, first in Social Studies; Allyson Miller, fifth in Ready Writing; Kloie Allmon, fifth in Maps, Graphs, & Charts; Zoey Hevron, third in Oral Reading; Londyn Odom, sixth in Ready Writing; Akriti Basnet, third in Mathematics; Eli Green, second in Science, fourth in Chess Puzzle and fifth in Mathematics; and Will Trenchard, first in Chess Puzzle.
Seventh graders who placed were Blaine Ash, second in Social Studies; Pierce Keenum, fifth in Chess Puzzle; Madi Soliz, third in Oral Reading; Emma McNeely, third in Ready Writing; Colton Cregg, second in Dictionary Skills and sixth in Science; Neveah Chubbee, third in Mathematics; Adisyn Hedrick, third in Impromptu Speaking; and Cole Carroll, fifth in Science.
Eighth graders who placed were Ava McMonigle, first in preliminary rounds of Impromptu Speaking; Will Trenchard , sixth in Social Studies; Emmah Klingler, fifth in Editorial Writing; Colston Fendley, fourth in Maps, Graphs, & Charts and fourth in Chess Puzzle; Sofia Paissan, third in Oral Reading; Dacin Nichols, third in Calculator Applications; Addi Cooper, sixth in Editorial Writing; Olivia Thomas, second in Ready Writing; Sage Osburn, sixth in Modern Oratory; Claire Sullivan, sixth in Music Memory; and Coilon Gordon, third in Chess Puzzle.
The team coaches were Kenda Felker, Ready Writing, Social Studies and Editorial Writing; Sara Hess, Maps, Graphs, & Charts and Dictionary Skills; Christie Henson, Impromptu Speaking and Listening Skills; Ashley McCormack, Oral Reading and Modern Oratory;
Nancy Rodgers, Art; Gloria Booker, Spelling; and Cassandra Rogers, Chess, Science, Mathematics, Number Sense, Calculator and Music Memory.
Stone Middle School’s UIL Coordinator is Cassandra Rogers.
