Phyllis Ann Smith Vaughn, 81, of Blossom, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 24, 2021, surrounded by her children.
Phyllis was born on Nov. 11, 1939, to A.B. Smith and Betty Kerr Smith.
Phyllis grew up in Brazos Valley and graduated from Navasota High School in 1957 after having many memorable adventures with family and friends, and most of those treasured memories involved a true love of her, which was riding horses. Her love of horses did have one rival, one, Mr. Donald Vaughn.
Phyllis met the love of her life, Donald Vaughn, who was working at the Texaco station in College station. She loved to tell the story about stopping daily for gas and never filling up! Don won her heart and they married on Sept. 1, 1961. Shortly after getting married, they moved to Paris, Texas to work in the family business at Smith Brothers John Deere.
Their family grew and Phyllis was a beloved stay-at-home mom to the greatest joys in her life, her three children. In 1972 she began her career with American National Insurance company. Phyllis was a dedicated employee and valued co-worker for 25 years and celebrated retirement in 1997.
A faithful follower of Christ, Phyllis was a member of East Post Oak Missionary Baptist Church for 50 years. She loved her church family members, both young and old. Phyllis served in many ways, but being a children’s Sunday School teacher and a Vacation Bible School teacher filled her heart with joy. She loved watching those children grow up and prayed that they too would share her love of Jesus. Even after retirement she continued to serve in the children’s ministry by going to church camp as a sponsor.
Phyllis was full of laughter and enjoyed the simple pleasures of life to the fullest with friends and family. Her time with loved ones would always bring a contagious smile to her face. Phyllis believed that her grandchildren were a blessing in her life and she loved them beyond measure. She also had the treasured role of being Aunt Phyllis to precious nieces and nephews. Due to her big heart, Phyllis exercised her gift of hospitality by welcoming others, including many special pets, into her home.
After Phyllis’s ALS diagnosis in March of 2018, she made several wonderful trips that included Cuchara Colorado, the Texas cities of Comfort and San Antonio, as well as going to see the replica of Noah’s Ark in Kentucky. Her daughter Donna, along with her dear friends Gale and Shelly made her trips very special.
She faced ALS with grace and dignity and never questioned God. Once when asked why her, she replied “why not me”. She had the ability to see the good people and find happiness even during her illness. Phyllis was thankful for God’s precious gift of 81 years.
The family would like to express their appreciation to several special people who helped with her care, Dessie Campbell, Mary Chenault, Anna Neff and Rob Smith. They would also like to extend a very special thank you to Joyce Maddox who moved in with the family to help care for Phyllis.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Vaughn; and her two brothers, Alton Smith and Allen Smith.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Carl Vaughn (Misty), Darrel Vaughn, Donna Johnigan (Steve “Hoot”); and a bonus daughter, Angie Smith Green (Damon); grandchildren, Clay Vaughn (Gina), Carley Vaughn, Zach Johnigan (Annie), Bryce Johnigan, Jessi Exum, Jordan Green, Jaidyn Green, Jyllian Green; great-grandchildren, Lexi Vaughn and Layne Vaughn; along with many special nieces and nephews.
Casket bearers will be Verlon Vaughn, Mark Bates, Bryce Johnigan, Clay Vaughn, Jordan Green and Rob Smith.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27 at East Post Oak Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Zach Johnigan and the Rev. Henry Blackmon officiating. Burial will follow in East Post Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
