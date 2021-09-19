Fire and Rescue Report for Sept. 19, 2021 Staff Reports Sep 19, 2021 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEP. 16 to SEP. 17FD Assist EMSSep. 16 6:17 to 6:40 a.m., 520 Deshong Drive.8:52 to 9:12 a.m., 2175 Walker St.10:25 to 10:42 a.m., 1810 Cedar St.12:09 to 12:26 p.m., 2060 FR 79.3:06 to 3:27 p.m., 2895 Lewis Lane.3:56 to 4:04 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.Sep. 175:13 to 5:31 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.Structure Fire, Alarm, SmokeSep. 1612:25 to 12:35 p.m., 2990 Pine Mill Road. 7:19 to 7:26 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.Sep. 175:32 to 5:44 a.m., 400 4th St. SW.First Responder-ParisSep. 168:24 to 8:43 p.m., 350 10th St. NE.10:19 to 10:26 p.m., 830 S. Collegiate Drive.Vehicle Crash with InjurySep. 162:44 to 3:11 p.m., 3060 Lamar Ave.Public ServiceSept. 1610:33 to 10:40 a.m., 3414 Clarksville St.7:37 to 7:53 p.m., 122 21st St. SE. 