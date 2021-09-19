Fire and rescue

SEP. 16 to SEP. 17

FD Assist EMS

Sep. 16

6:17 to 6:40 a.m., 520 Deshong Drive.

8:52 to 9:12 a.m., 2175 Walker St.

10:25 to 10:42 a.m., 1810 Cedar St.

12:09 to 12:26 p.m., 2060 FR 79.

3:06 to 3:27 p.m., 2895 Lewis Lane.

3:56 to 4:04 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.

Sep. 17

5:13 to 5:31 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

Sep. 16

12:25 to 12:35 p.m., 2990 Pine Mill Road.

7:19 to 7:26 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.

Sep. 17

5:32 to 5:44 a.m., 400 4th St. SW.

First Responder-Paris

Sep. 16

8:24 to 8:43 p.m., 350 10th St. NE.

10:19 to 10:26 p.m., 830 S. Collegiate Drive.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

Sep. 16

2:44 to 3:11 p.m., 3060 Lamar Ave.

Public Service

Sept. 16

10:33 to 10:40 a.m., 3414 Clarksville St.

7:37 to 7:53 p.m., 122 21st St. SE.

