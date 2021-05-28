Paris police responded to a home burglary in the 300 block of 33rd St. NE at 7:40 a.m. Thursday. The complainant reported someone entered their garage and stole items from a vehicle. There were at least 12 burglary of motor vehicles reported in the vicinity. The incidents are under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 206 calls for service and arrested two people Thursday.
