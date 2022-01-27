Paris police responded to a vehicle burglary in the 2600 block of North Main Street at 10:06 a.m. Wednesday. The complainant reported he had parked his Dodge pick-up in the parking lot the day before and had left it unlocked. He said that when he checked on the vehicle today, someone had stolen a pistol from the vehicle. The investigation continues.
Warrant arrest leads to meth possession charge
Paris police stopped a bicyclist in the 400 block of 16th Street SE at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday for not displaying any lighting equipment. The cyclist, a 45-year-old man, was found to have an outstanding Municipal Court warrant. Searching him upon the arrest, police said they found he was in possession of suspected methamphetamine. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance. The man was placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
Brookston man jailed on drug charges
Paris police stopped a vehicle for a defective brake light in the 1700 block of Hubbard St at 12:08 a.m. Thursday. The driver, a 45-year-old Brookston man, was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 80 calls for service and arrested two people Wednesday.
There are six Republican candidates and three Democratic candidates in the primary election seeking their party’s nominations to be the lieutenant governor candidate in the November general election. If you were to cast your vote today for the next Texas lieutenant governor, who would win your vote? (Your vote is anonymous at TheParisNews.com)
