The Campbell Soup Foundation announced nearly $500,000 in grants to 25 organizations as part of the Covid-19 Community Recovery Grant program.
These grants can be used for food and other essential supplies, infrastructure, staffing support and innovations that help nonprofits pivot and continue their work to meet the unprecedented need brought on by the pandemic. This latest round of grants is in addition to the nearly $1 million in grants awarded in December.
“Giving back to the communities we call home is core to who we are at Campbell,” said Kim Fortunato, Vice President of Community Affairs and President of the Campbell Soup Foundation. “We’re proud to support organizations providing critical resources in our hometowns.”
The Campbell Soup Foundation has awarded a $15,000 grant to the Boys & Girls Club of Paris to support the expansion of their facilities to serve even more children.
Since the start of the pandemic, Campbell has donated more than $9 million in funds and food to support communities across our footprint in North America, including $375,000 in Covid-19 relief to support the Paris area.
