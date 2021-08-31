COOPER — A Cooper man was jailed Monday on charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting death of 35-year-old Damien Damon Wiley of Cooper.
The Delta County Sheriff’s Office is charging Robert Clevon Jeffery, 47, in the death that occured in the 800 block of West Dallas at the Cooper Mart on Sunday.
Deputies were called to the mart at about 9:53 a.m., and they found Wiley deceased upon their arrival, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies also found that Saquan Harrion-Reynolds, 21, also had been shot. He was flown to a Dallas area hospital, where on Monday he was reported as being in stable condition, the sheriff’s office reported.
Jeffery was found at the scene, deputies said. He was booked into Delta County Jail, where he is being held on $1 million bond for the murder charge and a $500,000 bond for the assault with a deadly weapon charge, according to the sheriff’s office.
“The Texas Rangers were contacted and are assisting with the investigation and crime scene processing. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, Commerce Police Department, Texas A&M - Commerce Police, Texas Game Warden, Texas Parks and Wildlife Officer and Delta County Emergency Management also assisted with the scene,” a sheriff’s office press release stated.
The Delta County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone who has information pertinent to the case call 903-395-2146.
