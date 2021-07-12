Kenny Darren Caldwell, age 54, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.
He is survived by his son, Jake Darren Briggle; younger brother, Jeff Caldwell; good friend and sister-in-law, Carolyn Rozelle; and his fiance, Lisa Marshall.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Elliott.
Darren was loved by many and will be deeply missed. God rest his soul.
He will be laid to rest with his mother, Linda, grandmother, Floy Pierce and grandfather, Homer Pierce, in a private ceremony in Bogata, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.