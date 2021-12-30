At 8:51 a.m. Wednesday, Paris Police Department officers responded to a stabbing call in the 700 block of 10th Street SE. A known offender had become upset and believed the complainant was involved with his girlfriend. The complainant had sustained at least two deep wounds to his right hand/forearm and was transported to the hospital by EMS. Detectives will forward a case of an assault with a deadly weapon to the District Attorney’s Office for review.
Potential arson under investigation
Officers were dispatched a second time to the 300 block of 19th Street NW for a structure fire at 9:54 a.m. Wednesday. Heavy gray smoke was emerging from the front side of the structure and large flames were engulfing the front porch of the structure. The incident is being investigated as a potential arson by the Fire Department.
Police investigating home burglary
An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of 19th Street NW to a home burglary call at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday. The complainant reported that an unknown suspect entered the home by pushing in an air conditioner window unit. A coin collection valued at $200 was missing along with some jewelry valuing around $100.
Calls for service: The Paris Police Department responded to 61 calls for service and arrested 3 adults Wednesday.
A new survey from MTV Entertainment Group and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found 46% of Americans in Generation Z, those age 13 to 24, said the pandemic has made it harder to pursue their education or career goals, compared to 36% of Millennials and 31% of Generation X. Have you experienced similar negative impacts from the pandemic?
