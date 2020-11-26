New Salem Baptist Church and Outreach Ministry has issued thanks to everyone that supported and made donations to the church’s Feed the Community Thanksgiving Drive-Thru.
The event was held Sunday at the church, 202 E. Hickory St. It fed 170 individuals.
Bishop Connice Mayes is pastor of New Salem Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.