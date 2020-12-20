Corrine Jeanette Jorgensen Brooks died on Dec. 19, 2020, at Amarillo, Texas. She was born Feb. 25, 1927, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her parents were Alfred and Magna Jorgensen. The family moved to Garrison, Minnesota, around 1930 where Corrine was raised. She graduated from Aitken High School in Aitkin, Minnesota, and from a business school in Minneapolis. She was an accomplished comptrometer operator. She married William B. “Bill” Brooks in Hico, Texas, on Dec. 5, 1953. Bill worked for the Soil Conservation Service, and the Red River Valley Authority. They lived in Quanah, Childress, Pampa, Spearman and Wheeler, Texas, before moving to Paris, Texas, in May 1974.
Corrine and Bill were members of First Baptist Church in Paris, Texas. All through her married life, she was active in a Baptist church, usually as a teacher when her children were small and then as department secretary. She was very active in Scouting, serving many years as den mother for her boys and leader of a Girl Scout Troop for her daughter. Corrine was a charter member of the Kiwanianne Club of Paris.
Corrine was preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca Ann; her husband Bill; by her parents; and by three brothers, Alfred, Howard and Bob; as well as by four sisters, Marie, Katherine, Margaret and Marian.
She is survived by her sons, James and wife, Angela, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Wyatt and wife, Laura, of Amarillo; and her grandchildren, Hanna and William. She is survived by one sister in law, Betty Jorgensen of Big Fork, Minnesota.
Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home will conduct graveside services at Tolar Cemetery in Tolar, Texas, on Dec. 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. In honor of her specific request there will be no funeral service, no visitation and no viewing of the body. She will be laid to rest beside her daughter at her request.
