Floyd David Goolsby Jr., of Forney, Texas, passed away on Jan. 23, 2021 at his residence with his loving wife by his side.
He was born on June 4, 1947 in Corona, California to Floyd David Goolsby Sr. and Edith Awtry Goolsby.
He was in the United States Navy active and reserves for a total of 19 years serving in the Vietnam War on the USS Massey and the USS Hassayampa. He attended The Ohio State University and later worked as a commercial electrician for Pantech, Monticello Power Plant and retired from Kimberly Clark.
He was a member of the American Motorcycle Association, he loved family, gardening, fishing, traveling, collecting movies, woodworking and so much more.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Goolsby; son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Alyson Goolsby; daughter and son-in-law, Amy Dallas and James Nance; daughter and son-in-law, Veronica and Dr. Chris Wright; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Justin Rose; grandchildren, Rachel Dallas, Courtney Wright, Alex and Aden Rose, Tyler and Kody Goolsby; great-grandchild, Landon Kohler; sister, Linda Keith; niece and nephew Shannon and Randy Orsborn, Michael and Karen Richey; uncle, Eugene Awtry; numerous, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bates Cooper Sloan Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at Adams Chapel Cemetery.
A registry book is available at batescoopersloanfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.