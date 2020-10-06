At 10:03 a.m. Monday, Paris police made a traffic stop on a vehicle for the passenger not wearing a seat belt in the 500 block of 7th Street NW. The driver, 32-year-old Dakota Hughes, of Pattonville, was found to have outstanding Municipal Court warrants and was placed under arrest.
Consent was given by Hughes for the vehicle to be searched. Police said the passenger, 17-year-old Danny Ray Martin, of Blossom, told officers he had a small amount of methamphetamine in his pocket. More suspected methamphetamine was found in the trunk, officers said.
Hughes was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram. Martin was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance of more than 1 gram. Both were later taken to the Lamar County Jail. Martin was released the same day on $5,000 bond, jail records show.
Deport woman in custody on felony bond surrender
Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 1900 block of East Price Street at 9:39 a.m. Monday. The driver, Kayanna Loyce Wallace, 54, of Deport, was found to have a felony bond surrender warrant out of Hunt County charging her with driving while intoxicated – 3rd or more.
Wallace was booked and later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where she remained this morning, according to online jail records.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 74 calls for service and arrested six people Monday.
