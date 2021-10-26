James Alan Schenk “Jim, Jimmy or Steel Penny Man” was born on April 26, 1951, in Cincinnati, Ohio. His parents were Jack Louis Schenk and Lois Lorraine Schenk.
His parents moved the family to Lancaster, Texas in 1955. The family later moved to Richardson, Texas, where Jimmy graduated from Richardson High School in 1969.
Jimmy attended Stephen F. Austin University and The University of Texas before embarking on his lifelong career as a chef. He was a certified chef in three states, Colorado, Nevada and Texas. He plied his skills in such eateries as the Mason Valley Country Club in Yerington, Nevada, the Oak Forest and Cherokee Country Clubs in Longview, Texas, the world-famous Parlour Car Restaurant in Aspen, Colorado, and numerous locations in Grand Junction and Palisades, Colorado.
He married Mary Louise Reh Schenk on Feb. 14, 1997.
Although not a veteran himself, he was proud of his father’s service as a B-17 pilot during WWII and treasured the sacrifice of all veterans. He delighted whenever he met a vet in gifting them with 1943 steel pennies, which epitomized WWII because they were minted of steel in the middle of the war due to a shortage of copper for shell casings, and he enjoyed explaining their significance, so much so that he cherished the nickname more than one vet gave him of the Steel Penny Man.
Jim finally succumbed to a long battle with lung cancer on Sept. 19, 2021, at the age of 70 in his adopted hometown of Grand Junction, Colorado.
He was a reformed alcoholic, a survivor of doctor-prescribed opioid addiction and a life- long smoker and Dallas Cowboy fan. His last wish and final prayer were that his life serve as an example to his numerous nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews that addictions to drugs, alcohol and especially smoking rob you of the length and joys of life, so don’t ever start; that life can be so beautiful without them; and that God will always forgive.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou, of Grand Junction, Colorado; his brother, Larry and sister-in-law, Anita, of Paris, Texas; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Heartfelt thanks go to the compassionate professionals of Hope West and Abode hospices in Grand Junction, especially nurse Michelle at Hope West and nurse Walter of Abode.
RIP Jimbo; we will meet again through the grace of God in a better place.
Final arrangements and cremation were performed by Brown Funeral Home in Grand Junction. Those wishing to leave final tributes or remembrances for Jim’s family may do so on the Brown’s web site at brownscremationservice.com/obituary/James-Schenk.
Those wishing to donate in his memory please do so to the American Cancer Society or a church of your choosing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.