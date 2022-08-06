Jerry Brooks, 56, of Detroit, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, with his sister by his side.
A funeral service has been set for Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church in Detroit with the Rev. Sam Savage officiating. Interment will follow at East Post Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
Jerry was born on Dec. 4, 1965, in Clarksville, Texas, to Bobby and Hazel McCoin Brooks. After graduating high school in 1985, he completed two years of college at Paris Junior College. He then began his career driving a truck for 32 years, visiting 48 states. His favorite place being Big Horn Mountains in Wyoming. Jerry was a family man and considered the birth of his twins, Cami and Cade, one of his greatest accomplishments. He loved his children and family above all else, except His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a Christian man willing to help anyone in need. He was of the Baptist faith. His favorite song was “Amazing Grace.” In his later years, he found comfort in his church family and in his faith in Jesus Christ. Jerry wanted to be remembered as a loving father and always willing to help others when he could.
He is survived by his children, Cami and Cade Brooks; parents, Bobby and Hazel Brooks; sister, Sandra Cashion; niece, Stephanie Covey and husband, Cody; great-niece and nephew, Kaylee and Layton Covey; and numerous other family members and friends.
