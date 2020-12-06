DEC. 3 to DEC. 5
Paris Police Department
Anton DJuan King: Theft of property, less than $100, theft of property, $100 to $750 (two counts).
Chae Everette Miller, 31: Violation of protective order issued based on family violence, child abuse or neglect, stalking or sex offense, bond revoke/assault of family/household member-impede breathing/circulation (two counts), failure to appear/revoke/assault of family/household member-impede breathing/circulation, bond revoke/aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Edward Lee Gaffney Jr., 34: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Marcus Daniel Ellis, 49: County court commit/motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, county court commit/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2-A, less than 2 ounces, county court commit/violation of bond/protective order.
Joshua DeWayne Clinkenbeard, 34: Criminal trepass.
Misty Joyce smith, 22: Motion to revoke/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, motion to revoke/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams, motion to revoke/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 3/4, less than 28 grams.
Jason Wayne Atnip, 43: Bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
James Lee Moore, 27: Violation of parole.
Zachary Lee Cole, 24: Bond surrender/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, bond surrender/resisting arrest/search/transport, judgment nisi/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Trenton Wayne Joplin, 41: District court commit/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Mia Taisha Tolbert, 42: District court commit/driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Zachary Bryan Ingram, 33: County court commit/driving while intoxicated, second.
Katrina Kynn Gaitan, 24: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, penalty group 3/4, less than 28 grams in a drug-free zone.
Timothy Dale Crow: 43: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
