DeeAnn Massey Moody, 40 of Paris, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and grandmother, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral Services have been set for Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Canaanland Church of God, with the Rev. Blake Stogsdill and the Rev. B.K Moody officiating. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Canaanland Church of God.
She was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Jan. 24, 1980, to Rickey and Susan Massey.
She attended Canaanland Church of God.
She is survived by her husband, Justin Moody; children, Breanna Massey, Courtney Berry, Tracer Martin and wife, Stacey, J. Reed and Daniel Moody; grandchildren, Jentry Martin, Jensen Martin, Jasper Tuff Martin; father, Rickey Massey and wife, Carrie; mother, Susan McCoy; siblings, Chris Massey, Joshua Massey, Rebekah Massey; a very special best-friend that she considered a sister, Melissa Jones.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, J.C. and Billie Massey and Lynn and Virginia McCoy; uncle, Calvin Dewayne Massey.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Dwight Johnson, Freddy Powell, Tracer Martin, Buren Winters, Brad Melvin and Matt Gonzalez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dakota Logston and Garrett Jones.
Online condolences may be sent to the Massey-Moody family at fry-gibbs.com.
