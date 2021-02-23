Fire and Rescue helmet

FEB. 19 to FEB. 23

Structure Fire/Alarm

Feb. 19

3:19 to 3:44 p.m., 1400 4th St. SW.

3:27 to 3:58 p.m., 2020 19th St. NW.

Feb. 20

9:54 to 10:22 a.m., 610 Deshong Drive.

6:13 to 7:14 p.m., 1310 Clarksville St.

Feb. 22

6:59 to 7:01 p.m., 2915 Hubbard St.

Vehicle Fire

Feb. 20

4:45 to 5:36 p.m., 2685 N. Main St.

First Responder

Feb. 19

9:51 to 10:18 a.m., 1310 W. Campbell St.

Feb. 20

5:40 to 6:09 a.m., 3125 Clarksville St.

6:24 to 7 a.m., 3731 Castlegate Drive.

9:10 to 9:14 p.m., 407 CR 36966.

11:15 to 11:33 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.

Feb. 21

5:17 to 5:57 a.m., 3225 E. Houston St.

11:20 to 11:42 a.m., 1035 31st St. SE.

11:10 to 11:29 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.

Feb. 22

3:17 to 3:53 a.m., 1715 N. Main St.

7:27 to 7:31 a.m., 2366 Bonham St.

1:02 to 1:19 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.

3:24 to 3:39 p.m., 27 21st St. SE.

4:57 to 5:22 p.m., 19th Street SE.

5:34 to 5:46 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.

Feb. 23

1:51 to 2:06 a.m., 2526 Lamar Ave.

Line Down/Transformer Fire

Feb. 20

2:41 to 3:39 a.m., 2353 Cleveland St.

9 to 9:10 a.m., 2805 Lamar Ave.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

Feb. 22

4:37 to 4:51 p.m., 400 Graham St.

Public Service

Feb. 19

10:43 to 10:52 a.m., 2540 Bonham St.

Feb. 20

3:49 to 4:07 a.m., 3125 Clarksville St.

8:01 a.m. to 12:32 p.m., 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.

12:43 to 12:58 p.m., 200 Bonham St.

3:25 to 3:40 a.m., 3215 Clarksville St.

Feb. 21

1:11 to 1:45 p.m., 2673 N. Main St.

8:13 to 8:24 p.m., 630 12th St. SE.

8:22 to 8:37 p.m., 1800 E. Washington St.

11:19 to 11:38 p.m., 2475 Beverly Drive.

Feb. 22

2:07 to 2:45 p.m., 5125 Amherst Court.

