North Lamar ISD trustees are to receive a report on the district’s recent community survey regarding a possible bond election when the board meets at 6 p.m. Monday in the Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St.
The board will go behind closed doors for personnel matters including an annual evaluation of Superintendent Kelli Stewart. Trustees also are to consult with legal council regarding a possible agreement with architectural firm Parkhill Smith & Cooper.
Other agenda items include a donation from ExxonMobil, the extension of an employee leave policy during the coronavirus pandemic as well as reports related to attendance, enrollment and investments.
