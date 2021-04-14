Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 2900 block of Clarksville Street at 9:23 p.m. Tuesday. It was reported that during an argument, 19-year-old Juquavious Savage choked a woman by wrapping a cord around her neck.
Savage was arrested and charged with assault of a family or house member by impeding breathing. Savage was booked and then transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Powderly man jailed on parole violation warrant
Police arrested Charles Wayne Canida, 62, of Powderly, at the Paris District Parole Office at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday on a parole violation warrant. Canida was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 70 calls for service and arrested three people Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.