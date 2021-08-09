Cherry Lou Rhodes, 74, of Paris, passed away on Aug. 7, 2021, surrounded by her family and friends at her residence.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with the Rev. Robert Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Jimmy Rhodes, George Rhodes, Cecil Ottmo, Christopher Barnett, Austin Vinson, Andrew Potter and Daniel Peek serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Cherry was born on Feb. 13, 1947 in Kilgore, Texas a daughter of Eddie and Margaret Madding Furlow. She married Bobby Rhodes on June 29, 1964 in Lamar County.
He preceded her in death on Sept. 21, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Linda Maddox.
Cherry was a wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother and considered her family as the most important people in the world. She was a wonderful cook, loved shopping, reading and working in her yard. She was a beautician for 55 years and for the last 15 years was a beautician at Spring Lake Assisted Living. She considered the residents and staff at Springlake as part of her family. Cherry was a 1965 graduate of Paris High School and a member of First United Methodist Church.
Cherry is survived by her daughters, Mandy Barnett and Melissa LeBlanc; and grandson, Christopher Barnett.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
