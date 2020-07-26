Due to sharp increases in Covid-19 cases in the state and Gov. Greg Abbott’s subsequent orders, the Lone Star Cemetery Homecoming celebration will not take place this year.
Families are welcome to celebrate the lives of their loved ones on their own, in a safe manner as recommended by medical and governmental authorities.
“We look forward to seeing you next year if it is safe to do so,” the organization said in a statement.
Donations should be made payable to Loan Star Cemetery Association and mailed to Karen Beers, 359 CR 1275, Clarksville, Texas 75246.
