All-District honors for several Red River Valley baseball and softball athletes have continued to roll in, with 12-3A Region II and 15-4A Region II — home to the Chisum Mustangs, Prairiland Patriots, North Lamar Pantherettes and Paris Ladycats — being the latest to unveil awards.
District 12-3A Region II Baseball
Pitcher of the Year: Caleb Jameson, Prairiland
All-District First Team: Levi Weems, Chisum; Brooks Morrison, Prairiland; Blake Lewis, Prairiland; Eli Rolen, Prairiland
All-District Second Team: Blake Ballard, Prairiland; Brayden Brown, Chisum; Brylee Galloway, Prairiland; Espn Blyton, Chisum
All-District Honorable Mention: Jacob Johnson, Chisum; Jordan Leverett, Chisum; Brody Erwin, Chisum; Case Foster, Chisum; Evan Wood, Chisum
District 15-4A Region II Softball
MVP: Jaycie Hall, North Lamar
Offensive Player of the Year: Karsyn Iltis, North Lamar
Defensive Player of the Year: Sloane Hill, North Lamar
Coaching Staff of the Year: North Lamar
All-District First Team: Macy Richardson, North Lamar; McKenzie Dickson, North Lamar; Noel Rainey, North Lamar; Clair Stewart, North Lamar; Emma Layton, North Lamar; Jordan Andrade, Paris; Hope Hampton, Paris; Reece Reavis, Paris; Jaidyn Clark, Paris
All-District Second Team: Hannah Kent, North Lamar; Kate Rainey, North Lamar; Chloe Gilmore, Paris; Alaina White, Paris; Hope Beck, Paris; Asia Moore, Paris
All-District Honorable Mention: Madelyn Reeves, North Lamar; Baleigh Cashion, Paris
