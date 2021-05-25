PrairilandvsGSBaseball2021-016.jpg
Prairiland Patriot Caleb Jameson has been named the district Pitcher of the Year.

All-District honors for several Red River Valley baseball and softball athletes have continued to roll in, with 12-3A Region II and 15-4A Region II — home to the Chisum Mustangs, Prairiland Patriots, North Lamar Pantherettes and Paris Ladycats — being the latest to unveil awards.

 

District 12-3A Region II Baseball

Pitcher of the Year: Caleb Jameson, Prairiland

All-District First Team: Levi Weems, Chisum; Brooks Morrison, Prairiland; Blake Lewis, Prairiland; Eli Rolen, Prairiland

All-District Second Team: Blake Ballard, Prairiland; Brayden Brown, Chisum; Brylee Galloway, Prairiland; Espn Blyton, Chisum

All-District Honorable Mention: Jacob Johnson, Chisum; Jordan Leverett, Chisum; Brody Erwin, Chisum; Case Foster, Chisum; Evan Wood, Chisum

 

District 15-4A Region II Softball

MVP: Jaycie Hall, North Lamar

Offensive Player of the Year: Karsyn Iltis, North Lamar

Defensive Player of the Year: Sloane Hill, North Lamar

Coaching Staff of the Year: North Lamar

All-District First Team: Macy Richardson, North Lamar; McKenzie Dickson, North Lamar; Noel Rainey, North Lamar; Clair Stewart, North Lamar; Emma Layton, North Lamar; Jordan Andrade, Paris; Hope Hampton, Paris; Reece Reavis, Paris; Jaidyn Clark, Paris

All-District Second Team: Hannah Kent, North Lamar; Kate Rainey, North Lamar; Chloe Gilmore, Paris; Alaina White, Paris; Hope Beck, Paris; Asia Moore, Paris

All-District Honorable Mention: Madelyn Reeves, North Lamar; Baleigh Cashion, Paris

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

