Bruce Morris Wright, 70, of Bogata, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Mother Frances hospital in Tyler, Texas. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, with visitation from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Fry-Gibbs funeral home in Paris, Texas.
Bruce was born on July 17, 1951 in Deport, Texas.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Debra Ann Wright, whom Bruce cherished so much; his only son, Dallas Ray Wright and fiancé, Mallorie; two daughters, Wendy Michelle Wright and Cristina Ann Reid and husband, Monty; seven grandchildren, Chase Wright, Blake Eisen, Dalton Barlow, Logan Eisen, Cameron Reid, Austin Reid, Emily Reid; and one great-granddaughter, Celyn Wright.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and Morris Wright; sisters, Barbara Golden and Sandra Newton.
Bruce enjoyed building model cars, auto upholstery work and most of all, a good cup of coffee in the morning and sitting on Lake Fork, bass fishing.
