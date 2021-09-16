Habitat for Humanity may have a reputation as a prim and proper charity, but during Redneck Golf season, the Paris chapter’s true colors shine.
If the beer-bottle wind chimes and emblazoned metal signs don’t scare you off, just wait until you get on the green. From toilet seats on holes to clubbing with plastic flamingos, the golf tournament seems too strange to be real, but teams keep coming back.
Following 23 years of operation and 25 houses built, Habitat for Humanity has returned to the public limelight for another game of golf unlike any other Paris has seen. Though most of the course features more “traditional” holes, Habitat for Humanity wants to make sure the rest creates a day to be remembered.
“We do have 12 holes that are just regular golf. And in fact, Liberty National Bank sponsors Hole in One. So, five of our holes are Hole in One, and one of them has a $10,000 prize. But we have six holes that we call redneck holes. Anything can happen on them. We have a toilet lid that we put over the hole, and they’ve got to get the ball over the lid. … We have one that we have some really odd-shaped balls that are called goofy balls — they have to putt with those,” Habitat for Humanity director Judy Martin said.
Other holes feature teeing off of a T-ball tee or putting with upside-down flamingos named Fernando and Felicity. Participants can also buy “cheats” to help them edge ahead of their competition.
“We were gonna do it all redneck, but people said, ‘now, don’t do all redneck. You gotta have some regular golf.’ So that’s how it developed. And it turned out that was a good choice, you know. They can be serious if they want to,” Martin said.
However, the wackiness isn’t limited to Habitat for Humanity. Hayder Engineering’s team name, Weapons of Grass Destruction, is one of many creative ways the community gets involved in the event.
In fact, people are encouraged to dress in crazy or eccentric outfits, anything to match the theme of the event.
“Every-body enjoys it, and we have a good time. We make team pictures and send them all a picture afterwards, and they can dress however they want, the weirder the better. One of our first years, Randy Nation was MCing the awards for us, and he came out there dressed in his boxer shorts and his boots. So, you just never know. You never know what people are going to wear, and we don’t care,” Martin said.
Though 2020’s event was canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the organization is ready for this year’s tournament. It will take place at Pine Ridge Golf Course starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. Admission is $300 per team.
Sponsorship largely funds the event, allowing Habitat to receive $12,000 to $14,000 in proceeds.
“We put signs out if they say they want to sponsor lunch or the driving range. We put a wooden sign out there and on the holes and everything, saying sponsored by, you know. And we have a big banner we put up at the front of the golf club that day. If they pay $500 or more, they get their name on the banner and on the back of the shirts,” Martin said.
All proceeds go to fund Habitat for Humanity’s year-round programs, including building new homes and repainting existing ones.
Habitat for Humanity also builds homes for those in need, providing qualifying residents with a 30-year mortgage minus taxes or interest rates. To qualify, homeowners-to-be need to also help pay for the home with “sweat equity” or 300 hours of work on other Habitat for Humanity homes. It can often take two to three years to earn a home, but the end result is worth it.
The organization also hosts Brush with Kindness events to retouch old homes and give them new layers of paint.
“The rental situation in Paris is terrible. And the people that we build for are caught right in the middle. Because they have enough to pay a certain amount, but they can’t get a loan… I don’t think we have ever had anyone who is paying more for their mortgage than they were paying on rent. And I am dead serious on that. We always find out they were paying so much more for rentals that are just horrible conditions,” Martin said.
Yet despite all the hard work it takes to keep the chapter running and put together the Redneck Golf event every year, Martin keeps at it because she loves the community members she works with.
“The joy of the people and the gratefulness. Because when they fill out an application, and they have to talk to the committee, and they get so encouraged, and when the committee approves them, we sign a letter of intent. I remember the house we’re building right now, when we got to the part that there’s no interest on the loan, she said, ‘oh my gosh,’ and she just started crying,” Martin said.
The people who volunteer for the event share Martin’s enthusiasm.
“These guys that are our volunteers are wonderful, and they love working with the homeowners. They become family, and they treat them that way. Those guys are gonna give you a what-for all the time, but it’s because they love you. The homeowners will come in and work alongside of them, and you know those guys will do anything in the world for them,” Martin said.
“My favorite part is working with the people and the gratitude, and seeing what it means to them. Because some of them have just lost all hope. Particularly on the Brush with Kindness, some of these elderly people, they think they’re not ever going to be able to get anything done to their home because they can’t afford it and they can’t physically do it. And so you know, most every time we do a job, the people end up crying and in tears and so so grateful,” she added.
