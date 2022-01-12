HONEY GROVE — With an “unprecedented” level of Covid-19 spread, Honey Grove ISD is closing its doors until Tuesday, the district announced.
“We are experiencing an unprecedented level of positive COVID cases or immediate close household contact,” Superintendent Todd Morrison wrote in a letter to parents. “Honey Grove ISD doesn’t have the available staff to keep doors open.”
Morrison reported 46 active cases in the district as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday with 70 in quarantine.
While the district is closed, there will be no academic lessons, Morrison said. The district is using two extra days built into the school year calendar, and they will not need to be made up.
“We are asking that you help with keeping from socially gathering during this time. We need your help to keep everyone safe and well during these days off,” Morrison wrote. “Germ Blast, a company that specializes in deep cleaning, will disinfect our whole campus during this break.”
The district will offer Covid-19 testing on Friday and Monday at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day at the elementary school campus, 1100 Oak St.
The new year brings with it many challenges for cities, including infrastructure updates, affordable housing and employee shortages. Many of the challenges are interconnected — for instance, companies need employees, but employees need affordable homes to live in. Therefore, a housing shortage could contribute to an employee shortage. In the first six months of 2022, what would you like for city leadership to tackle as a top priority?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.