Fire and Rescue

DEC. 18 to DEC. 22, 2020
Structure Fire/Alarm
Dec. 18
12:27 to 12:43 p.m., 1110 35th St. NE
First Responder
Dec. 18
1:46 to 1:54 p.m., 343 20th St. NE.
3:56 to 4:17 p.m., 2060 Walker St.
6:41 to 6:54 p.m., 2060 Walker St.
10:56 to 11:06 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
Dec. 19
8 to 8:14 a.m., 1803 Clarksville St.
8:38 to 8:51 a.m., 4220 Choctaw Lane.
4:08 to 4:19 p.m., 2940 Abbott Lane.
10:02 to 10:38 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
11:34 to 11:48 p.m., 9900 Highway 271 N.
Dec. 20
7:57 to 8:08 a.m., 225 42nd St. NE.
8:11 to 8:23 a.m., 345 6th St. SE.
12:50 to 1:07 p.m., 2940 Abbott Lane.
7:52 to 8:06 p.m., 3345 W. Kaufman St.
Dec. 21
5:37 to 6:09 a.m., 101a GWH PHA.
7:23 to 7:32 a.m., 1755 Fairfax St.
3:27 to 3:44 p.m., 400 4th St. SW.
10:24 to 10: 45 p.m., 400 4th St. SW.
Dec. 22
4:40 to 5:01 a.m., 566 3rd St. SW.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Dec. 18
1:46 to 3:51 p.m., 5000 SE Loop 286.
Public Service
Dec. 18
5:33 to 6:11 p.m., 4230 FM 195.
Dec. 20
1:58 to 2:18 a.m., 4680 Ripplewood.
Dec. 21
2:45 to 3:06 a.m., 336 8th St. SE.
