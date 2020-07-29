Paris Police arrested Charles Ray Miles Jr., at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of West Houston Street. Miles was known to have outstanding warrants. While searching Miles, he was found to be in possession of three credit cards, a driver's license and Social Security card that did not belong to him, police said. He was additionally charged with possession of identifying information.
Miles was later taken to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating suspect credit card usage
Paris police spoke with a fraud complainant at 9:36 a.m. Wednesday. The complainant reported they had lost their credit card while traveling out of town and had found that someone used it at three different locations. The incidents are under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 98 calls for service and arrested three people on Wednesday.
