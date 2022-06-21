Sandra Sue Burrow

Sandra Sue Burrow, age 80, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Paris Regional Hospital.

A family directed memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, 4010 Old Bonham Road, Paris, Texas, with Elder Dexter Jackson officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.

Sandra was born on May 14, 1942 in Stephenville, Texas to Gale Elton and Phoeba Fern Warren Carpenter.

She married Sam Burrow and they built 50 years of family and memories before his death in 2011.

She loved spending time with her friends and many grandchildren. She never met a stranger and enjoyed joking with everyone she encountered. She took great joy in teaching the Bible to those around her.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a daughter, Edwina Smith. She is survived by her children, Sandra Maxey, Abrahm Burrow and Brad Burrow and wife, Karen; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Lane Carpenter.

