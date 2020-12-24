The Museum of the Red River invites young artists ages 11 to 19 to submit artwork for its biennial youth art competition.
Submissions will be accepted from Jan. 19 to 23; artists may bring their pieces by the museum during regular business hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contestants can submit up to two pieces of work in any media (watercolors, stoneware, textiles, photographic prints, etc.) Only original works will be accepted, and art must be mounted and framed as noted on the museum’s website.
Submissions will be judged professionally the week of Jan. 24. The show will be on display in the museum’s Jack Bell Hall from Jan. 31 to Feb. 21. The Artist Reception and Awards Ceremony will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 21 with cash prizes to be awarded to top entries.
View online registration form for a full list of rules at museumoftheredriver.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.