A Washington Post report earlier this month raised concern about the effects the planned Mockingbird Solar Center west of Paris will have on the historical Triden’s Prairie, the largest remaining native grassland in Texas.
A historical marker designates the 2,100-acre prairie as part of a natural grassland that extends from Texas through the midwestern United States and into southern Canada. Its name is derived from the native, perennial bunch grass known as long-spiked tridens, according to waymarking.com’s description of the Texas Historical Commission’s designated site.
Officially the Smiley-Woodfin Native Prairie Grassland, the historical marker credits the meadow with being “the largest supplier of native hay in the state,” a claim that may no longer be accurate when solar panels cover some of its acreage.
Locally known as “Smiley’s Meadow,” the site was saved from tillage by owner M.L. Smiley (1872-1953), a Lamar County native who used the meadow for cattle grazing and for hay production, according to the historical marker. After his death, the meadow was inherited by brothers George S. and Gene M. Woodfin. The family sold the acreage to Lamar Ranch Ltd in 2019, according to the Washington Post article. Lamar Ranch in turn leased at least part of the meadow to Orsted, an energy company based in Denmark for the development of Mockingbird Solar Center.
The Washington Post article cites the potential loss of the prairie as “an extreme example of the tug of war between the need for renewable energy and the quest to protect natural landscapes.”, noting that “groups on each side have a common goal of combating climate change, and although there is a disconnect in certain situations, some collaborations show that the two can work in tandem.”
“We have all been scratching our heads about what can be done,” the Post credits Kristi Harms, executive director of the Native Prairies Association of Texas, as saying. The Paris News attempted to contact Harms for comment without success.
Ormsted project director Jordan Shontz said that his company recognizes the importance of the native ecosystem that the site encompasses, and that under Ormsted the site will remain contiguous.
“We certainly recognize the importance of the native ecosystem,” Shontz said. “Utilizing this area for solar energy will ensure it remains contiguous and under the stewardship of a single entity for the next 30 years, allowing for better management to protect biodiversity.
“Orstead has been recognized as the world’s most sustainable energy company and has made specific commitments to ensuring healthy biodiversity across all our projects, as well as hired a team of in-house environment experts to manage these initiatives.”
Shontz said the company is working with Texas Parks and Wildlife, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and The Nature Conservancy to implement best practices to minimize impacts on wildlife and the native ecosystem.
In town earlier this month to speak at Lamar County Commissioners’ Court, Shontz noted a change in Mockingbird Solar plans to increase the size of the project from 3,600 to 4,440 acres and with enough megawatts to power approximately 100,000 homes.
The increased project size could result in a total $475 million investment in Lamar County, $254 million in North Lamar ISD and $321 million in Chisum ISD. If approved, construction is expected to begin in 2023 with an anticipated commercial operation date of 2024.
