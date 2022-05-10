Jerry Dewayne McCarter, 64, of Paris, passed away at his home at 2:08 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, 2022 following a two year brave battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Lamar Ave. Church of Christ. Fry & Gibbs has charge of cremation arrangements.
Jerry was born on Feb. 15, 1958 in Ft. Worth, Texas to Paul Ray and Jewel Marie Barber McCarter.
He married Betty Carol Moore on Dec. 24, 1978 in Paris and then he began a 42 year career at Paris Lumber where he was yard foreman. He was a hard working man and worked right up until the end of his battle when his health forced him to retire two weeks ago.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law, Cecil and Lillie Mae Moore; his uncle, Wayne Barber; and his sister-in-law, Susan Mitchell and her husband, Tim. He is survived by his wife, Betty; his son, Michael McCarter and wife, Lindsay; three granddaughters, Kaitlyn Poole and husband, Cody, Aubrie McCarter and Emma McCarter; his brother, John McCarter and wife, Pam, of Ft. Worth; two sister-in-laws, Pennie Golightly and husband, Ray and Robbie Allen, all of Paris; a close cousin, Tom Barber; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank all of the employees from Platinum Palliative & Hospice Care for their careful consideration and attentiveness in caring for Jerry.
In lieu of flowers the McCarter family requests memorials be made to Platinum Palliative & Hospice Care, 140 S. Collegiate, Paris, Texas 75460.
Concerned about soil conditions surrounding underground fuel storage tanks at a former Shell station, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday again stalled on a contract to purchase about 7 acres at 2805 N. Main St. but were in agreement for the need of a roughly $4.5 million facility for a backup emergency operations center/ classroom, office space and storage facility.
