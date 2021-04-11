America’s Electric Cooperatives have designated the second Monday of April as National Lineman Appreciation Day.
On Monday, Lamar Electric Cooperative will honor the dedicated people who often work in challenging conditions to keep the lights on.
“Connecting a new member, restoring power after inclement weather and keeping your lights on is all in a day’s work for our hardworking line crews” stated Jerry Williams, CEO and general manager. “They go through long hours of field training and classroom work to understand how our electrical delivery system works so that when there is a problem, they’ll know how to fix it. Fixing outages often means going out in tough conditions, often at odd hours, to tackle potentially dangerous problems to keep our community powered. Their dedication and sacrifice should be celebrated and appreciated.”
To mark Lineman Appreciation Day, the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association in 2015 unanimously adopted a resolution to honor linemen in the industry “to recognize the contributions of these valuable men and women to America’s electric cooperatives.”
Lamar Electric Cooperative would like to invite everyone to take a moment and thank a lineworker for the important work they do, by using the hashtag #ThankALineman, or telling the next lineworker they see how grateful they are for the men and women who power their lives.
