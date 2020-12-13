DEC. 10 to DEC. 12
Paris Police Department
Billy Gene Davis, 57: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Kilee Savannah Brown, 26: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Zakareniqua Tayanna-Mesha Wilson, 19: Bail jumping and failure to appear.
Tracy Junior Pierce, 47: Indecency with a child/sexual conduct (two counts).
Bradley Floyd Caviness, 53: Judgment nisi/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 3/4, 28 to 200 grams in a drug free zone, repeat offender (two counts), judgment nisi/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram in a drug free zone, IAT, repeat offender).
Christopher Dean Pruett, 47: Tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Kassi Ka Seat, 24: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Department of Public Saety
Bobby Dale Parker, 65: Driving while intoxicated.
