North Lamar ISD plans to pivot to online learning instruction and operations for all students and staff next week if inclement weather becomes a threat to safety, according to a letter Friday by Superintendent Kelli Stewart.
“North Lamar ISD is closely monitoring the impending weather that is expected to impact our area over the weekend and into early next week,” Stewart said. “The decision to close NLISD due to weather concerns will be based on the ability for buses and vehicles to navigate roads and safely transport students throughout our district.”
She noted that Monday is a scheduled district holiday.
If classes are cancelled Tuesday, the district’s goal is to make the decision as early as possible so that families have time to prepare,” the superintendent said.
Stewart said students will be required to engage in online learning instruction, and teachers will be available by email from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Technical assistance will be available by email at technology@northlamar.net.
“It is imperative that all students log in to be counted present,” Stewart said, noting that staff reviewed online strategies with students Friday, and sent devices home with students who do not have access to computers.
