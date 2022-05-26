Jonell W. Farley

Jonell W. Farley, 86, of Paris, Texas passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at her home.

Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 11 a.m. on Friday, May 27 at the Evergreen Chapel of Evergreen Cemetery with the Rev. John Brown officiating.

Mrs. Farley, the daughter of Coy Wickersham and Lela Hodges Wickersham, was born on Sept. 19, 1935, in Paris, Texas.

For a short period of time, she worked for Southwestern Bell in the payroll department. At the age of 19, she began her career as a hairstylist, retiring at the age of 72.

Jonell was a member of St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church in Dallas where she sang in the choir.

Her parents; and two children, Terry Burnley and Geri Burnley, preceded her in death.

Survivors include a daughter, Dana Hodgens and husband, Greg, of Decatur, Texas; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Glenda Wickersham; and a brother, Randy Wickersham; along with a host of friends.

