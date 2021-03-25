Anyone who owns tangible personal property that is used to produce income must file a rendition with the Lamar County Appraisal District by April 15.
A rendition is a report that lists all the taxable property owned or controlled on Jan. 1 of this year. Property includes inventory and equipment used by a business. Owners do not have to render exempt property, such as church property or an agriculture producer’s equipment used for farming.
“The appraisal district may use the information submitted in the rendition to set property values,” Lamar County Chief Appraiser Stephanie Lee said.
You can also file a report of decreased value to notify the appraisal district of significant depreciation of your property.
“For example, if your property was damaged by a storm, flood or fire last year, you should file a report of decreased value. The appraisal district will look at your property before assigning a value,” Lee said.
For most property types, renditions must be filed after Jan. 1 and no later than April 15. Different deadlines apply in certain appraisal districts. A property owner may apply, in writing, for a mandatory extension to May 15.
Different deadlines apply for regulated properties.
A 10% to 50% penalty may be imposed if a rendition is filed late, incomplete or not at all. Property owners who need more time to file their renditions may file a written request with the chief appraiser on or before the rendition deadline to receive an automatic extension. The chief appraiser may extend the deadline another 15 days for good cause shown in writing by the property owner for each type of property.
For information about rendering property, deadline extensions, penalties and rendition forms, taxpayers may contact the Lamar County Appraisal District at 521 Bonham St., Paris, or call 903-785-7822. Information is also available from the Comptroller’s Property Tax Assistance Division’s website at comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/property-tax/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.