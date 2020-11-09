Rena Phyrm Jackson Lindsey born on Sept. 6, 1927, to Arch and Rosa Jackman, of Chicota, Texas, the fourth of seven children, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 9, 2020.
She was a good Christian woman and a member of Gospel Lighthouse Church, of Powderly.
Phyrm married B.P. Lindsey in 1945 and together they raised four children, Rosemary Lindsey Gregory, John Lindsey, Sam Lindsey and Robert Lindsey.
She is preceded in death by her husband, of 41 years; her parents; four brothers; one sister; and a granddaughter.
In addition to her children, she is survived by three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and loved ones.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Gospel Lighthouse, in Powderly, with visitation one hour before the service.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Elana Caring.
Online condolences may be sent to the Lindsey family at fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.