Kimberly-Clark recently announced it was named one of the 2020+ Top Companies for Executive Women by Working Mother Media for the fourth consecutive time.
WMM and the National Association for Female Executives continue to explore ways to move more women into top positions while highlighting the successes at these trailblazing companies.
“At Kimberly-Clark, we are building an inclusive and diverse workforce where everyone can thrive,” said Maria Henry, chief financial officer at Kimberly-Clark. “We are dedicated to cultivating and sustaining an environment where all women have the opportunity and support they need to achieve success in their professional and personal lives — however they choose to define it.”
Kimberly-Clark has a production facility in Paris.
